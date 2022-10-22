Wichita police ask for help in search for man missing from group home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 31-year-old man reported missing from a group home. Police said Denny E. Bailey is vulnerable, suffering from seizures and on medication.

Police said Bailey was last seen on-foot at about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Murdock. He stands about 5′4 and weighs about 170 pounds. Bailey is bald. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray “Chiefs” t-shirt, red shorts and a red baseball cap.

Anyone who may see Bailey or knows where he could be should call 911.

