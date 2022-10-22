Wichita police ask for help in search for man missing from group home

Wichita police ask for help in the search for Denny Bailey, described as "a vulnerable adult."
Wichita police ask for help in the search for Denny Bailey, described as "a vulnerable adult."
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 31-year-old man reported missing from a group home. Police said Denny E. Bailey is vulnerable, suffering from seizures and on medication.

Police said Bailey was last seen on-foot at about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Murdock. He stands about 5′4 and weighs about 170 pounds. Bailey is bald. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray “Chiefs” t-shirt, red shorts and a red baseball cap.

Anyone who may see Bailey or knows where he could be should call 911.

