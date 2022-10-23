Large grass fire in Chase County causing evacuations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A large grass fire has broken out in Chase County near the Marion County line. The fire started in Marion County and traveled to Chase. Harvey County Fire Task Force has now been activated to this fire. According to a Harvey County official, residents in rural areas are being evacuated to Dickinson County.

We have a crew on the scene and will update you as we learn more.

