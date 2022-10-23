Much cooler, rain for eastern Kansas Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that lighter winds are on the way Monday as rain develops over eastern Kansas.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight over central and eastern Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce severe wind gusts over 60 mph and small hail.

Much cooler weather is on the way Monday behind a strong cold front. This will bring temperatures back into the 50s for highs by Monday afternoon.

More widespread rain is likely to develop over eastern Kansas especially during the morning. Activity will gradually push east into the afternoon with most of the rain diminishing by the late afternoon and early evening.

Rain amounts of up to a half-inch are expected for most locations, but isolated areas southeast of the Turnpike could get up to one inch of rain.

Cooler weather will continue for the week ahead with highs mostly in the 60s. Another chance of scattered showers will arrive late Thursday into Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with isolated showers and storms. Windy. Wind: S/NW 15-35; gusty. Low: 52

Tomorrow: Cloudy with rain. Much cooler. Wind: NW/N 5-15. High: 54

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 43

Tue: High: 66 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 45 Mostly cloudy and breezy; scattered showers overnight.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 46 A few morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 40 Partly cloudy.

