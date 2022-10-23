Multi-vehicle crash in E. Wichita injures 8, 1 critical

Crews are working a multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Sedgwick County. It happened around 4...
Crews are working a multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Sedgwick County. It happened around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East.(WichWay)
By Branden Stitt
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says eight people were injured and one seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash at 143rd Street East and Kellogg in far east Wichita Saturday afternoon.

WFD says it responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. and found a person was pinned in a vehicle that had been extricated.

Both directions of the highway were closed for a short time while crews worked the crash. The highway is now open.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

