Multi-vehicle crash in E. Wichita injures 8, 1 critical

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says eight people were injured and one seriously hurt in a four-vehicle crash at 143rd Street East and Kellogg in far east Wichita Saturday afternoon.

WFD says it responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. and found a person was pinned in a vehicle that had been extricated.

Both directions of the highway were closed for a short time while crews worked the crash. The highway is now open.

