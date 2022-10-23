Power outages lead to traffic back-up in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to dispatch, a large section of west Wichita from 21st and Ridge road is without power.

According to sources on the scene, businesses in New Market Square, and churches are without power. Many busy intersections are without working stoplights causing a traffic back-up.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com