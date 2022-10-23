Power outages lead to traffic back-up in west Wichita

Traffic back-up in west Wichita
Traffic back-up in west Wichita(traffic back up in west Wichita)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to dispatch, a large section of west Wichita from 21st and Ridge road is without power.

According to sources on the scene, businesses in New Market Square, and churches are without power. Many busy intersections are without working stoplights causing a traffic back-up.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

motorcycle crash graphic.
Suspect in serious condition after high-speed chase
A freight elevator failed at 504 1/2 Commercial St., Saturday afternoon.
Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fails in downtown Emporia
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Wichita Police Department named Joseph Sullivan as the next...
Philadelphia official weighs in on lawsuit against new Wichita Police Chief
12 News
Update: Man reported missing found safe
Wichita Fraternal Order of Police demands apology from Brandon Whipple to WPD

Latest News

Six states have filed a challenge in court.
Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness
A freight elevator failed at 504 1/2 Commercial St., Saturday afternoon.
Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fails in downtown Emporia
motorcycle crash graphic.
Suspect in serious condition after high-speed chase
Baylor running back Richard Reese runs through the Kansas defense in the first half of an NCAA...
KU football falls to Baylor, moves to 5-3 on season