Wicked wind and severe storms today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.

Very low humidity, tender box vegetation, and wind gusts between 45-60 mph today will make fire weather conditions extreme to catastrophic, especially across central and western Kansas. The wind will be just as strong over eastern Kansas, but higher humidity should off-set some of the concern.

A few storms are possible along a dry line/cold front this evening, but the better bet to get wet will be overnight into Monday, especially over central and eastern Kansas. Some of the storms over central Kansas this evening may be severe producing damaging wind gusts to 70 mph, small hail, and brief, heavy rainfall.

Behind the front, Monday and Tuesday will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s, or 30 to 40 degrees cooler than the past few days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy and very windy; near record warmth. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 87.

Tonight: Scattered evening storms, then rain overnight. Wind: SW/N 20-30; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and much cooler with rain during the morning. Wind: N 10-20. High: 56.

Tue: Low: 41. High: 66. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 38. High: 67. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 45. High: 68. Mostly cloudy, breezy; late day storm chances.

Fri: Low: 47. High: 62. Morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 43. High: 65. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 38. High: 65. Mostly sunny and mild.

