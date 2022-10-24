Another round of rain possible later this week

Sunny and Fall like Tuesday & Wednesday
Clearing skies and Fall like weather
Clearing skies and Fall like weather(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT
It was a rainy and cool Monday as rain totals landed between 0.5-1.0′' around south central Kansas. And a few lucky communities into Cowley County took home 1.0-1.5′' of rain. Rain is wrapping up for the evening but a few sprinkles remain possible overnight. Don’t expect rain totals to budge much though. Cloud cover overnight will stick around keeping much of south central Kansas in the 40′s but elsewhere clearing skies will allow for near freezing temperatures.

The next couple of days remain Fall like with sunshine and 60′s holding steady. Looking for more rain? There is another chance lining up Thursday but overall it won’t be as impressive as Mondays rain.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and mild. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 65.

Wed: Low: 38. High: 68. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 45. High: 66. Mostly cloudy, breezy; late day showers.

Fri: Low: 46. High: 62. Morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 41. High: 64. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 41. High: 66. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 43. High: 68. Mostly sunny.

