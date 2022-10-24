Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home

FILE. House fire graphic.
FILE. House fire graphic.(WLUC)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave.

HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and the surrounding brush. Fire units were able to contain the flames quickly, but the fire had already entered the home.

HFD said crews were able to contain the fire to one acre but say the damage to the home was significant.

The fire remains under investigation.

