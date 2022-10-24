Lyon Co. shooting suspect arrested in Emporia

Logan Casteel
Logan Casteel(KVOE)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted in the shooting of an Emporia man last week has been taken into custody.

Logan Casteel, 37, was arrested after a weeklong manhunt. Deputies were looking for Casteel after the shooting was reported last Monday night. Deputies and Emporia Police officers responded to Newman Regional Health just after 7:30 p.m. last Monday after a man sought treatment for at least one gunshot wound.

Lyon Co. Sheriff Jeff Cope said Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia reported that he had been shot at 625 Road 160 by Casteel. He was then transferred to a larger hospital due to the serious nature of his injuries.

Casteel was found at 1217 Exchange after Emporia Police, Emporia State Police and Lyon County Deputies responded to the location. Casteel was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

