Patrick Mahomes’ 3 TDs lead Chiefs past 49ers 44-23

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) into the end zone to score a touchdown in the second quarter an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)(Lachlan Cunningham | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Patrick Mahomes threw for 424 yards and three touchdowns to rally Kansas City back from another double-digit deficit in the Chiefs’ 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes got off to a rough start in this Super Bowl rematch with his early interception putting Kansas City in a 10-0 hole but that once again proved to be no problem as he led the Chiefs to touchdowns on six of the next seven drives.

The comeback improved Kansas City to 13-9 with Mahomes when falling behind by at least 10 points with the most memorable coming in a Super Bowl win over the 49ers following the 2019 season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

motorcycle crash graphic.
Suspect in serious condition after high-speed chase
Fire in South West Hays impacts visibility on highway.
Wind, dry conditions causing fires across the state
Traffic back-up in west Wichita
Power back on in W. Wichita after large outage
A freight elevator failed at 504 1/2 Commercial St., Saturday afternoon.
Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fails in downtown Emporia
timeline
Wicked wind and severe storms today

Latest News

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills line up against each other during the first half of an...
Chiefs vs. Bills (October 16, 2022)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hurdles Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20)...
Bills rally to beat Chiefs 24-20 in playoff rematch
Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson
Former K-State QB Skylar Thompson to make his first NFL start
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Davante Adams ‘banned’ from Worlds of Fun