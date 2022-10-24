Week of Oct. 24 Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on jobs in cybersecurity. October is Cybersecurity Month.

MONDAY: Developer II | Novacoast | Wichita | $45,000 - $65,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12269339 | Qualifications: •Python (minimum 1 year experience) • Consuming REST APIs •Unit testing and integration test frameworks •HTML/CSS and JavaScript | Novacoast has three additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: IDP Identity Access Management Developer | Wichita State University | Wichita | $70,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12269515 | Qualifications: • Bachelor’s in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems or related field •2 years of related IT experience •Applicants are required to be eligible for employment under U.S. export control laws and must meet the requirement of being a “U.S. Citizen” | Wichita State University has 14 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Network Security Analyst | Koch Industries, Inc | Wichita | $80,000 - $130,000/Commensurate with experience. | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12232445 | Qualifications: •3+ years experience working in a complex enterprise environment •2+ years work experience with proxy technology and/or perimeter security such as perimeter firewalls, reverse proxy, SSL VPN | Koch Industries, Inc has 167 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Cloud Security Engineer | Emprise Bank (Circa) | Wichita | $62,000 - $85,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12254571 | Qualifications: •College Degree or level of education that, together with industry experience, enables the applicant to meet the job requirements •Extensive knowledge of the following technologies is required: Cloud platform architecture, design, and operations •Familiarity with the following technologies is preferred: VMware, Hypervisor | Emprise Bank (Circa) has 32 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: IT Support Analyst | Hutchinson Community College | Hutchinson | $19.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12268728 | Qualifications: •Windows Desktop experience required •Experience in database management and design preferred •Familiarity with the TCP/IP protocol. •Willingness and ability to obtain industry certifications, such as: A+, Network+, Security+. | Hutchinson Community College has one additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

