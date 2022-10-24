Wichita’s Finest: Timothy Jones finds joy, love & himself in music

Note: This is the third in the web-exclusive series “Wichita’s Finest,” which highlights community leaders in Wichita. To read the first installment on USD 259 Equity, Diversity and Accountability director William Polite, click here.

To read the second installment on Woodland United Methodist pastor Valecia Scribner, click here.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Timothy Jones says there’s no way, in music or words, to express something perfectly. He gets that from his mother.

“There are simply no words to describe my infinite love for him,” Rebecca Jones said in an email, declining further comment, “or my pride and admiration for his accomplishments.”

It’s the never-ending pursuit of perfect expression that keeps Timothy Jones, a professor of violin at Wichita State, Associate Concertmaster for the Wichita Symphony Orchestra and a lifelong musician, in perpetual progress.

In art, there’s no such thing as a finished product. Nothing – and nobody – is ever complete. Jones takes that to heart, finding peace within the struggle and from knowing that he might never say – or play – something that can’t be improved. Learning that the satisfaction comes from discovering himself within the notes.

“No matter what you say, you’re always kind of simplifying it,” Jones, 35, told 12 News last month. “You’re always kind of dumbing it down to put anything into words. Music, to me, touches on the shared experience. You and I can sit here and hear of piece of music and feel certain things. We’re both different people, we’re going to interpret it a little differently. But it’s still going to be more pure and unfiltered than if we would listen to somebody saying words.

“This is a delicate line we have to learn to walk, the line between perfection and expression. Because can you ever express something perfectly, in music or in words? It’s really kind of impossible.”

Timothy Jones practicing piano at home as a kid. (Timothy Jones/courtesy)

It starts at home

Jones’ journey of musical and personal discovery took him to several states and multiple countries as he pursued higher education and a deeper connection to his first love.

It began – and is ongoing – in Wichita, where Jones is part of a large musical family. Jones is the youngest of five siblings, the last to be instructed by their mother to take up the piano. At least for a year, then the kids could move on to another interest.

It’s difficult to know, but looking back it may seem like Rebecca knew her children would fall in love with music. For four of them, it has been a lifelong calling, all teachers and/or performers. The siblings branched out to play, among them, violin, clarinet, trumpet, trombone and French horn.

“I think music was just a big part of all our lives,” said Jones’ sister closest in age, Dory Thompson, who teaches orchestra at Maize South Middle School. “We all learned to play piano at first, and that kind of gave us a lot of our discipline and just a regularness of life. It was kind of like music and homework and practice. We went to a lot of concerts, performed in a lot of concerts.”

In fourth grade, Thompson found a violin at the home of her grandfather, and that was the end of her search for a second instrument. It was also fate. By the time he was 7 and his sister was in high school, every time Jones entered his sister’s room, he was also entering her world.

“I just remember that he kind of seemed interested, and he just ended up coming to my room and I would give him a lesson every day,” Thompson said. “…I think it was probably kind of an experiment and it kind of stuck for a while. And I think for a while it was an every-day or every-couple-of-days thing. It stuck until he got better than me, and then I kind of had to move him along to professionals.”

Even as his learning became more advanced and his skills more refined, Jones recognized that it started at home.

“My sister really gave me the foundation and the inspiration,” Jones said. “I wouldn’t be doing any of the things that I’m doing today if it hasn’t been for the inspiration I got from her.”

Tim JonesTimothy Jones East High senior photo, 2005. (Timothy Jones/courtesy)

Going places

The first time Jones was told he had a future as a musician, a chance to play violin professionally, he was in high school. It was said by his teacher at East High, Ingri Fowler.

Fowler was way behind.

Jones was working toward prodigy status well before high school. Not just because he had an aptitude, that he took to it quickly and learned faster than kids his age. But also because he loved it in a way preteens and teenagers usually don’t really love anything.

“As a kid I was just doing how kids do,” Jones said. “Going where they told me and doing what they asked me. But I remember pretty early in life, middle school at least if not earlier, I remember thinking that I had more fun playing the violin than doing almost anything else. Especially with other people.

“In orchestra class, I remember thinking, Wow, this is the coolest thing I could ever do with my friends. We can ride bikes and kick balls, but playing music is just really exciting.”

Fowler wasn’t wrong, though. Jones’ future in music happened on an accelerated timeline once he was at East. After taking hours of private lessons and honing his talent through practice and school, he joined the Wichita Youth Symphony.

“The music got more advanced and more intense and more exciting,” Jones said. “Also I did get more focused and I started thinking about having a life and a job and so on. I did start performing – if not professionally, I started performing in places where I would get paid a little bit.

“In high school, I had a quartet – two violins, viola, cello. And we would play weddings and things like that. I was getting a taste of, oh, people will give me money for this. As a teenager, especially, that’s very exciting.”

Tim Smith, Parker Loesche, Seth Binford, Timothy Jones. (Timothy Jones/courtesy)

Home is where the job is

Jones had seen, lived in, worked in and experienced Wichita, and he was ready to go.

He felt a calling, as many high school graduates to, to leave home. See the world. Be around some different people. Expand his mind and his universe.

But why leave Wichita when it is providing an experience he might not immediately find anywhere else? Blind auditions for the Wichita Symphony were happening just as Jones was ready to graduate, and they were all a 17-year-old aspiring professional could ask for.

“I would be really silly to turn it down just because I’m a little stir crazy and I’m a teenager and I want to see the world,” Jones said. “I can’t just say no to an opportunity to work in the field that I’m trying to get into.”

So Jones stayed. Nailed the audition, of course. And spent five years in the symphony while working toward degrees in music education and music performance at Wichita State, where he found even more people who believed he could go far in music.

“We see a lot of different kinds of learners, we see a lot of different kinds of learners, we see a lot of different kinds of talent, we see a lot of different kinds of dedication,” said professor of viola Catherine Consiglio, who has taught at WSU for 32 years and worked closely with Jones when he was a student.

“You never know what twist is going to come in their lives after they leave us. But I never had a doubt that Tim was going to be something really special and really great.”

Jones embraced WSU, knowing his time to go somewhere more exotic would come eventually. He thrived in the music department and made a lasting impression on professors who would become his colleagues later.

" I have no regrets looking back,” Jones said. It’s just that feeling for teenagers, you just want to try something you’ve never done before. But I had a great experience at Wichita State as a student. I don’t think I would have been better off anywhere else. I think in the end it was just the perfect situation.”

Timothy Jones rehearsing at home in Brazil. (Timothy Jones/courtesy)

Around the world

Jones’ out-of-this-world experiences finally began in 2010, when he moved to southern California to earn a Master’s degree from Azusa Pacific. Two years later, he was aiming for a doctorate and he traveled to Porto Alegre, Brazil.

A new country was like a blank canvas for Jones. That was good in some ways, like learning a new language and a new way to connect with music and existence.

“I really love Portuguese and I feel that language, it’s not just a way to express yourself, it’s also a way to understand the world,” Jones said. “When you have another set of words and verbs in your head, it just gives you another lens to see everything.”

A fresh start didn’t always foster enthusiasm. In some ways, Jones started from scratch, relearning fundamentals from Fredi Gerling, his professor there, and unlearning ideas he had already mastered.

“It wasn’t so much about my willingness to receive different types of instruction, it was more about my emotional ability to acknowledge how much room I had to grow,” Jones said. “Because when my professor said things like that, like ‘Oh, you don’t know the basics. You need to refine your fundamentals,’ It was mostly ignorance and ego that made me doubt that he was right. And now I know that he was right.”

Jones thought about quitting the program, about playing and performing on his own terms. He said Gerling “tore me down the furthest (but) also built be up the strongest, the highest” and eventually those new relearned ideas made sense. He graduated and earned his doctorate in 2017.

“Tim really wanted to be in Brazil,” Gerling said in an email. “He wanted to have a Brazilian living experience, so he made many friends, became a member of the community and was very much liked and respected for this attitude. I would say that his growth was way beyond music or violin. He took advantage of the whole opportunity to be abroad.”

Fairmount String Trio: with WSU faculty colleagues Catherine Consiglio and Leonid Shukaev, 2022. (Timothy Jones/courtesy)

A dream realized

Jones, after a few failures, was on the doorstep of making it big. In California, where making it big is worth double, at least.

He saw other musicians make their way to Hollywood, playing scores for popular movies. And he felt it was attainable for himself.

“There was a moment where I was like, Well, if you want that, just stay here,” Jones said. Keep shaking hands, keep practicing. It’s possible.”

But after spending time in California, Oregon and Washington and not really finding sustained work, Jones came back to Wichita. As a kid, he dreamed of becoming a middle school orchestra teacher. So he did, teaching at Brooks and Gordon Parks in 2018. The same year, he won the Associate Concertmaster position for the Wichita Symphony.

He enjoyed working with middle schoolers, but Jones wanted a job where he could pass on some of the extensive knowledge he gained through 12 years of higher education. So he applied at WSU, a full-circle position that he earned in 2019.

“We were just happy to get him on board,” said Mark Laycock, the Director or Orchestra at WSU. “I had no doubts that he was our best candidate, whether we knew him or not. I just felt that he had the vision, he understood our clientele. It’s paid off in spades in terms of the recruiting he’s been doing, in terms of the growth and development of our students.”

Consiglio said Jones’ efforts have tripled the enrollment of the WSU violin studio. His students have noticed his unique approach to teaching and to helping them find their voice.

“I think that sometimes in the classical world, you can feel restricted and everything has to be one way,” said Sage Rosales, who was a junior at WSU when Jones started and is now pursuing a Master’s degree from Michigan State. “But he oftentimes encouraged us to think about what we’re doing and make those decisions ourselves. It definitely encouraged me to do things I wasn’t doing before.”

Timothy Jones in 2018. (Sam Jack)

Express yourself

To arrive at a place where he could push students to think about music in different ways, Jones had to do it himself. It might not surprise that it came relatively easily.

Jones sees music as a bridge between the structure of math and science and the unfinished nature of art. He can see drawings and imagine how they might sound. He corresponds certain notes with certain colors.

“With art, you’re never finished. Like I mentioned earlier about math and science having these fixed, solid, concrete answers that you can even do the problem in reverse and double-check your work,” Jones said. With art, that’s never the case. You can always go further.

“In terms of refining the fundamentals, you spend a lot of years as an instrumentalist learning to play your instrument and learning to get the sounds that you want out of it. Then you’re able to dream new sounds and new colors. Then you’re able to start thinking about more creative thoughts and textures you’d like to create. And then you have to build the technique to be able to make those sounds.”

Jones recognizes that there are only so many ways a 300- or 400-year-old piece of music can be played technically. But since all art is open to interpretation, all music allows for personal expression and even a little defiance.

“Each time period has its own rules, its own traditions, its own ways to approach it,” Jones said. “Part of the joy of playing this music that sometimes is very old is learning how to follow the rules that must be followed while also innovating and breaking them. Every time that we had a new period of art, it was largely related to finding new ways to break the rules.”

Joy, after all, is what Jones is all about. He exudes it. He spreads it. He radiates it while playing, teaching or talking about music. And he’s learning that saying or playing everything perfectly is overrated.

“He just has something about him that he can – I don’t know how to describe it,” Thompson said. “He just has a way that he can express things beautifully. That’s in music and in his life. I think he just touches just about everybody that he’s around. A lot of it is just his presence. A lot of it is his knowledge.

“But he just has a way of expressing himself that is just beautiful.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com