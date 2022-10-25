Suspect arrested, lockdown lifted at 2 Garden City schools

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Garden City Police Department said a suspect is in custody following an incident that forced two local schools into lockdown.

District officials locked down Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center and Victor Ornelas Elementary School due to a large law enforcement presence at East Garden Village, a local mobile home park.

Police said a release with more details is forthcoming.

Two Garden City schools have been placed on lockdown due to multiple officers in the area.

Garden City police said there is a large law enforcement presence at East Garden Village, a local mobile home park. As a precaution, Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center and Victor Ornelas Elementary School have been placed into lockdown.

Both police and the district said updates will be provided once they are available.

