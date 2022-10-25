Crews respond to water main leak in Park City

Water Main Break
Water Main Break(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Park City is working on a leaking main leak at the intersection of Hydraulic and Denver.

Repairs are anticipated to take between 4-8 hours, according to the city.

“Residents along Hydraulic between Broadbeck and Evanston as well as between Charleston and Denver may experience pressure issues (and) temporary service disruption,” said the city.

Traffic will be closed on Hydraulic at Broadbeck at from the south and Denver from the north and diverted onto Hydraulic frontage.

