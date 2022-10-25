Early in-person voting underway ahead of Nov. 8 election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early in-person voting began Monday in Sedgwick County, two weeks and one day out from the midterm general election. Despite the rain, early voters turned out at the Sedgwick County Election Office in downtown Wichita.

Early voting at the election office is an option from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Nov. 7, the final day for voting early. On that Monday before Election Day, the election office closes at noon. From Nov. 1-5, early-voting sites expand with 16 locations across the county.

To avoid hours-long waits, staff with the Sedgwick County Election Office encourage people to vote early if they can. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said even with extra workers, when thousands of voters go into the same polling place, lines are inevitable. The hope is to avoid situations like what occurred in the August primary in which some voters didn’t get to cast their ballots until hours after polls closed.

“While early voting is going on, if you’re out and about and you see a “vote here” sign, maybe consider stopping and voting there,” Caudillo said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com