Newman University men’s soccer player dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Newman University Athletics confirmed the death of a member of its men’s soccer team. The university said Austin Madubuike died Sunday after a week in the Intensive Care Unit at a Fort Smith, Ark. hospital.

The university said Madubuike was a first-year junior from Toronto, Canada and that his teammates dedicated the rest of their season to him.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Austin Madubuike. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family, teammates and friends at this difficult time. We will miss Austin greatly.”

There is a moment of silence planned at Newman’s volleyball match Friday against Central Missouri. The university said counselors will be available to students and Newman community members. Funeral arrangements are pending.

