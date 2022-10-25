Next rain chance - Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After one rain maker departs, another one will move closer Wednesday night and Thursday. This doesn’t appear to be a very strong system at all, and the amounts of rain are going to be very light.

Low temperatures early Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s with some high clouds arriving from the west. It will be a milder afternoon with highs in the 60s as the wind turns back to the southeast. Gusty conditions will be common across western Kansas.

We should expect scattered rain showers to develop in western Kansas Wednesday night, with the rest of the state looking at chances Thursday. Gusty southeast winds to around 25 look likely, and highs will be a mix of 50s and 60s (coolest across the west).

Chances for rain end for Kansas early Friday as the afternoon highs warm back up into the 60s. The upcoming weekend will be seasonal and dry.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 67.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 45.

Thu: High: 66 Turning mostly cloudy; scattered evening showers.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 44 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 41 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 71 Low: 43 Mostly sunny

Tue: High: 75 Low: 48 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.