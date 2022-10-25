Next rain chance - Thursday

It won’t be very much, but chances will return to Kansas
Amounts will be light on Thursday
Amounts will be light on Thursday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After one rain maker departs, another one will move closer Wednesday night and Thursday. This doesn’t appear to be a very strong system at all, and the amounts of rain are going to be very light.

Low temperatures early Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s with some high clouds arriving from the west. It will be a milder afternoon with highs in the 60s as the wind turns back to the southeast. Gusty conditions will be common across western Kansas.

We should expect scattered rain showers to develop in western Kansas Wednesday night, with the rest of the state looking at chances Thursday. Gusty southeast winds to around 25 look likely, and highs will be a mix of 50s and 60s (coolest across the west).

Chances for rain end for Kansas early Friday as the afternoon highs warm back up into the 60s. The upcoming weekend will be seasonal and dry.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 67.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 45.

Thu: High: 66 Turning mostly cloudy; scattered evening showers.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 44 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 41 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 71 Low: 43 Mostly sunny

Tue: High: 75 Low: 48 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newman University is mourning the death of soccer player Austin Madubuike.
Newman University men’s soccer player dies
Fire in South West Hays impacts visibility on highway.
Wind, dry conditions causes fires across the state, fires mostly contained
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Crews are working a multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Sedgwick County. It happened around 4...
Multi-vehicle crash in E. Wichita injures 8, 1 critical
Traffic back-up in west Wichita
Power back on in W. Wichita after large outage

Latest News

The whereabouts of 84-year-old Bobby Bulk are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested...
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Clay Center man
Sedgwick County Zoo celebrates 50th birthday with opening of new entrance
Sedgwick County Zoo closes bird exhibits again due to threat of bird flu
Water Main Break
Crews respond to water main leak in Park City
police lights
Suspect arrested, lockdown lifted at 2 Garden City schools