Segwick County Zoo closes bird exhibits again due to threat of bird flu

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo has once again closed its bird exhibits due to the threat of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu.

On Tuesday, the zoo said it learned about a positive case of HPAI in Hutchinson which triggered its action plan. In order to protect the animals, humans, and business operations, the zoo’s bird exhibits will be closed to the public until further notice.

“Many birds have been moved to indoor habitats, while others have received habitat modifications to prevent contact with wild birds. Animal care staff will use personal protective equipment while caring for the birds at SCZ,” said the zoo. “Additionally, the Zoo has halted the sale of fish food available to guests in an effort to encourage wild waterfowl to forage elsewhere. Penguin Encounters will be on hold as well until the threat has passed.”

Earlier this month, some birds were taken off exhibit due to avian flu. With the fall migration season, the zoo said cases of (HPAI), carried mainly by migratory waterfowl, have been more frequent. The action plan was also implemented earlier this year during the spring migration season due to a case in central Kansas.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com