Student-driven deli opens at Wichita East High School

F'East is a student-led deli at Wichita East High School.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s something new cooking at Wichita’s East High School with a student-led restaurant now in business, F’east Deli.

Students developed the business.

“Completely from basically (the) ground up, they developed the menu, priced it out, did all the marketing for it, set the dining room up the way they wanted,” said East High School Culinary Instructor Bill Loudermilk.

The restaurant gives the students real-world experience in an educational setting.

“We wanted something more real that we could actually take with us when we left, and so we just started coming up with ideas and we landed on deli items and so we ended up with F’east,” East High School senior Carson McCrory explained.

McCrory said he fell in love with the class after accidentally taking it.

“I went from having no idea from what I wanted in life, for what I wanted for myself, for what I wanted to do for anything,” he said. “Now I get to do it almost every day. I wake up every morning and I think of F’east. F’east is why I want to come to school. F’east is the reason I’m excited about school now.”

Local businesses like Tanya’s Soup Kitchen and Reverie Roasters Coffee House helped students when it came to learning how to set up their deli. Proceeds from the student-led business go to ProStart, a program that unites the foodservice industry with the classroom, teaching students skills needed for culinary and restaurant management careers. Proceeds also will eventually go to a scholarship program and for additional equipment needed in the kitchen.

