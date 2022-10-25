Survey shows where Kansas stands on various issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new survey is giving a glimpse into what topics Kansans find important leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm election.

The 2022 Kansas Speaks Survey, conducted by Fort Hays State University, delves into various issues of interest including quality of life, the economy, government/politics/election, public policy and education. The survey was conducted from September 19 to October 2, 2022, and includes responses from a panel of 520 adult residents of Kansas age 18 and older.

When it comes to quality of life, 48.3% of respondents indicated Kansas was a “very good” or “excellent” place to live; only 6.7% said Kansas was a “poor” or “very poor” place to live. More than half (68.1%) said they plan to stay in the same community where they live now for at least the next five years.

The survey found little change in how Kansans feel about the state’s economy. 66% of respondents felt Kansas was on the “right track,” while 34% felt in was on the “wrong track” this year, no different than in December. Only 16.1% of respondents felt the state economy was “very good” or “excellent,” slightly lower than last December’s Kansas Speaks survey (21.4%). Survey data showed that 13.9% of respondents felt the economy was “poor” or “very poor,” slightly higher than in December.

Half (50.4%) of those surveyed said they were satisfied with Gov. Laura Kelly’s performance, while 36.1% were dissatisfied. 31.3% of respondents were satisfied with the Kansas Legislature while 33.5% were dissatisfied. The numbers flipped when it came to President Biden. Only 32.6% of respondents said they were satisfied with the president’s performance while 57.2% were dissatisfied.

The survey offered insight into voter confidence in Kansas. Of those surveyed, 69.1% of respondents were confident that the reported winners of the elections in Kansas were actually the candidates that most Kansans voted for, 7.6% were not confident, 19.2% were neutral, and 4.1% said they “don’t know.” A little less than half (48.1%) of respondents felt fraud was generally not a problem in Kansas elections while 16.1% felt fraud was a problem.

When it comes to voting options, 45.4% support ballot drop boxes while 30.5% think they should be banned. More than half (53.8%) support voting by mail while 26.7% think it should be abolished. And, 60.2% are in favor of early voting while 14.5% of respondents think it should be abolished.

In August, Kansans overwhelmingly voted down a constitutional amendment impacting abortion rights in the state. Those surveyed, still feel similarly about the issue. According to the survey, 22% of respondents said they voted “yes” on August 2 on the proposed state constitutional amendment that would give Kansas legislature absolute authority to regulate abortion; 44.9% voted “no” and 33.2% said they did not vote.

Medicaid expansion also continues to be a pressing issue in the state. Since the beginning of her term, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has pushed for the expansion of Medicaid to cover about 150,000 uninsured Kansans. But the legislation has never made it through the Republican-controlled legislature, even despite bipartisan efforts. According to the survey, 71.9% of respondents support expanding Medicaid in Kansas, 75.7% agree that expanding Medicaid would help rural Kansas hospitals remain in business and 68% agree that the Kansans who might obtain health insurance from expanding Medicaid deserve this benefit from the state.

