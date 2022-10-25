Temps trend higher today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says skies are clearing and it is a noticeably colder start to the day across Kansas. However, wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will climb into the near normal middle 60s this afternoon underneath a sunny sky.

Wednesday will be just as warm, and almost as sunny, before weather changes take over the remainder of the work week.

Another weather maker will move through the state on Thursday into Friday bringing rain chances back to the forecast. However, nothing heavy nor severe is expected and rainfall amounts will generally be less than a quarter of an inch.

Quiet and warmer weather return just in time for the weekend. Highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday should climb into the 70s on Halloween.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny, breezy, and milder. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 65.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: Light. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Sunny, then increasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 67.

Thu: Low: 45. High: 66. Mostly cloudy, breezy; late day showers.

Fri: Low: 50. High: 62. Morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 43. High: 65. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 41. High: 66. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 43. High: 70. Sunny, breezy, and mild.

