‘Triple threat:’ Doctors express concern with 3 viruses in circulation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early rise in flu cases is causing concern among doctors as the U.S. also deals with COVID-19 and RSV. 12 News spoke with Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Garold Minns who discussed the response to three viruses in circulation, what some doctors call a “a triple threat,” and how to tell the difference between them.

Health experts have been concerned about a potential “twindemic” due to rising COVID-19 and flu cases. Now, many hospitals are seeing an increase in pediatric patients due to an increase in RSV.

Dr. MInns said the increase in respiratory infections is common this time of year into the winter.

“More people are staying inside. It’s spready by coughing into the air (and) people aren’t spending as much time outside,” he said.

The difficulty with three common viruses in the same circulation is that symptoms can be difficult to differentiate. Dr. Minns pointed out that all respiratory tract infections can affect the lungs, airways, sinuses or the throat.

He said severity of symptoms combined with your age is usually a tell-tale sign of what virus you’re facing.

“There are some subtle differences. RSV tends to be more severe in kids than in adults where as you know, COVID is the opposite. It tends to be more severe in adults than kids,” Dr. Minns said. “RSV in adults tends to be more of a sniffle disease or a bad cold. The flu can be, you know you’re sick; body aches, your temperature spkes up really fast and a lot of coughing and mucus.”

Dr. Minns said when it comes to the flu and COVID, bot vaccines can keep people safe from severe illness.

“Particularly (with) the flu and COVID, the vaccine may not protect you completely from getting the virus, but it does make symptoms much milder and probably prevents people from getting it at all,” he said.

