Where’s Share? 13 Sinister Souls

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cold temps...the rain showers...it’s getting spooky out there. This morning for Where’s Shane, we’re out at 13 Sinister Souls, a haunted attraction in Wichita! With live actors and some animatronic surprises, it’s sure to be a scary event this fall season! You can find more information at 13sinistersouls.com.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Fire in South West Hays impacts visibility on highway.
Wind, dry conditions causes fires across the state, fires mostly contained
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Crews are working a multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Sedgwick County. It happened around 4...
Multi-vehicle crash in E. Wichita injures 8, 1 critical
Newman University is mourning the death of soccer player Austin Madubuike.
Newman University men’s soccer player dies
Traffic back-up in west Wichita
Power back on in W. Wichita after large outage

Latest News

Doctor checking patients breathing
‘Triple threat:’ Doctors express concern with 3 viruses in circulation
Kansas flag
Kansas GOP alleges state funding going toward drag shows, presses governor
Newman University is mourning the death of soccer player Austin Madubuike.
Newman University men’s soccer player dies
Early in-person voting began Monday, Oct. 24, at the Sedgwick County Election Office in...
Early in-person voting underway ahead of Nov. 8 election