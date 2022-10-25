Powerball jackpot reaches $680M

The $680 million jackpot is the 7th largest in Powerball history.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $680 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the 7th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is about $326 million.

According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 35 drawings in a row in which no one has matched all six numbers.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and 16.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

