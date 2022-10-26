1 worker killed, others injured in bridge collapse near Kearney

One person died and law enforcement reported others with minor injuries following a bridge...
One person died and law enforcement reported others with minor injuries following a bridge collapse in Clay County.(KCTV5)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, led to one worker’s death Wednesday afternoon.

The bridge is near NE 148th Street and Shady Grove Road. That is near Carroll Creek and south of State Route 92. It’s reportedly in Washington Township.

The collapse reportedly happened around 1:44 p.m.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, crews were working on a total bridge replacement. Several people were on the bridge pouring concrete when the collapse happened.

Four people went down with it. All but one man were able to get out on their own. They sustained minor injuries.

The man who was unable to get out was under concrete and rebar. First responders weren’t able to reach him until at least an hour later because they had to shore up the surrounding area first. When they did reach him, he had passed away.

OSHA is on its way to the scene. When they arrive, the sheriff’s office will hand the investigation over.

This project was a Clay County project. The bridge has been closed since 2016. Construction started in May of 2021. The two-lane bridge was set to open in early 2023.

The Clay County Highway Department says there were no safety concerns regarding this project prior to today. An engineering contractor was there inspecting the bridge before the deck was poured.

The Offices of the Clay County Government released the following statement this evening:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newman University is mourning the death of soccer player Austin Madubuike.
Newman University men’s soccer player dies
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
One person died Wednesday (10/26/22) afternoon after they were struck by a vehicle near 2nd and...
Wichita police identify woman killed in crosswalk while walking her dog
Doctor checking patients breathing
‘Triple threat:’ Doctors express concern with 3 viruses in circulation

Latest News

Sedgwick County elections workers (Oct. 2022)
Building You: Sedgwick County election workers needed for Nov. 8 election
Building You: Sedgwick County election workers needed for Nov. 8 election
Building You: Sedgwick County election workers needed for Nov. 8 election
Currently, there are 117 inmates with a murder charge, compared to 58 at this time in 2019.
Detention deputy attacked inside Sedgwick County Jail
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) was in Wichita on Wednesday announcing federal funding to provide...
Wichita, Sedgwick County law enforcement to receive federal funding for license plate readers, upgraded camera technology
An Oct. 26 standoff situation in Goddard ended with a man's arrest.
Standoff situation ends in Goddard, man arrested