1 worker killed, others injured in bridge collapse near Kearney

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, led to one worker’s death Wednesday afternoon.

The bridge is near NE 148th Street and Shady Grove Road. That is near Carroll Creek and south of State Route 92. It’s reportedly in Washington Township.

The collapse reportedly happened around 1:44 p.m.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, crews were working on a total bridge replacement. Several people were on the bridge pouring concrete when the collapse happened.

Four people went down with it. All but one man were able to get out on their own. They sustained minor injuries.

The man who was unable to get out was under concrete and rebar. First responders weren’t able to reach him until at least an hour later because they had to shore up the surrounding area first. When they did reach him, he had passed away.

OSHA is on its way to the scene. When they arrive, the sheriff’s office will hand the investigation over.

This project was a Clay County project. The bridge has been closed since 2016. Construction started in May of 2021. The two-lane bridge was set to open in early 2023.

The Clay County Highway Department says there were no safety concerns regarding this project prior to today. An engineering contractor was there inspecting the bridge before the deck was poured.

The Offices of the Clay County Government released the following statement this evening:

“Clay County wishes to express its deepest condolences to Lehman Construction Company and the families of the workers involved following this afternoon’s bridge collapse at Northeast 148th Street. Workers with Lehman Construction Company that had been contracted by Clay County were pouring the decking for the bridge this afternoon when the collapse happened. The project was part of a total bridge replacement and not open to the public. In May of 2021, Clay County Commissioners voted to approve awarding the bridge construction contract to Lehman Construction, LLC of California, Missouri. The project was included in part of the federal Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation (BRO) program. Clay County had contracted with WSP Engineering to both design the bridge and to perform inspections at all critical points of the bridge completion process.”

We’re on the scene of a bridge collapse at NE 148th St. and Shady Grove Road. There is one confirmed fatality and several with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/RdfYmi4dLz — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) October 26, 2022

