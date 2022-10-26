Building You: Sedgwick County election workers needed for Nov. 8 election

By Lily Wu
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Election Office continues to hire and train more election workers ahead of the general election on November 8.

“If we have a turnout like we did in the primary, even though we’ve expanded the number of positions, the election sites and the number of assigned to those sites remain the same, so there likely could be lines. That’s why we’re encouraging everybody to take a look and decide ahead of time, how and when you want to vote,” said Angela Caudillo, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner.

Caudillo has hired 650 election workers for the general election.

“We’ve expanded our election worker positions. So far, we’ve hired about 650. That’s over 100 more than what we had in the primary. We still are looking for some people. We continue to take applications. Mostly what we’re doing right now is calling and getting people scheduled for training and scheduled for sessions,” said Caudillo.

Election workers like Ken Wise encourage others to join him.

“One thing my dad always taught me is that driving, your driving license, and voting is a privilege. And, if you don’t use them, you lose them. So, that’s what I believe. I have a strong belief principle in that,” said Wise. “My folks never taught us how to vote. They just taught us that you need to read and understand who you’re voting for, and make sure they match up with your belief principles.”

Election workers must be at least 16-years-old and able to work on Election Day between 4:45 a.m. and 9 p.m. The pay is $7.50 per hour.

“We do need people who are willing to work in the outlying areas. And, as is typical, we do like to see people from every party and every affiliation. But, we are in need of more Democratic workers, Unaffiliated and Libertarian workers to make sure we get those party balances at our polling sites,” said Caudillo.

To learn more about becoming an election worker, click here.

