Chemical spill prompts evacuation from N. Wichita manufacturing facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An ammonia spill at a manufacturing facility in north Wichita prompted evacuations. Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed there were no serious injuries on the call, reported about 8:40 p.m. in the 500 block of East 21st Street, near 21st and Broadway.

12 News has a crew on scene to confirm further details into how the spill happened and how many people this impacted.

