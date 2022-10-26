Detention deputy attacked inside Sedgwick County Jail

Currently, there are 117 inmates with a murder charge, compared to 58 at this time in 2019.
Currently, there are 117 inmates with a murder charge, compared to 58 at this time in 2019.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County detention deputy was taken to the hospital last week after an assault inside the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the assault happened around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The deputy was attempting to check on a toilet inside of a cell when the inmate became aggressive and attacked the deputy, the sheriff’s office said. The inmate is currently housed in a single occupancy cell due to repeated disciplinary issues inside the jail.

After about two minutes of being attacked, the deputy was able to push his panic pager. A response team came to the pod, secured the inmate and got medical assistance for the deputy. The deputy suffered a fractured nasal bone and a fractured right hand that will require surgery. After receiving treatment at the hospital, the deputy was released to return home.

Phuoc Tan Le
Phuoc Tan Le(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

The inmate involved, Phuoc Tan Le, was seen at the clinic for injuries but had none. He has been in custody since August 29, 2022, and is currently being held on two counts of public nudity, lewd and lascivious behavior, criminal trespass and interference with an LEO. New charges include aggravated battery, aggravated battery on an LEO and criminal damage to property. Le has been booked into Sedgwick County Jail 14 times between 2005 and 2022.

