Driver refuses hospital after semi-truck flips in south-central Kansas

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi-truck refused the hospital after his rig flipped along the Interstate in south-central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 70.6 on southbound I-35 near the Butler Co. Kansas Turnpike Authority Plaza 71 southbound exit ramp with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2018 International Semi-truck driven by Tremayne Jackson, 47, of Lenexa, had been headed south on the Interstate attempting to take exit 71 when he entered the exit lane at a greater speed than necessary. They said Jackson lost control of the semi as it began to overturn on the curve.

KHP indicated that the truck flipped onto its driver’s side and hit a lane-directional sign. It came to a rest blocking the lane that enters southbound I-35.

Officials noted that Jackson was not taken to a hospital but did have suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

