Fentanyl awareness event Friday at Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two hundred people die every day from fentanyl. That’s why Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID) is holding a special event at Wichita State University this Friday aimed at fighting the fentanyl epidemic.

One of the speakers knows firsthand the effects fentanyl can have on a family.

“My daughter was killed by a toxic dose of fentanyl back in 2020. She was found in her residence along with her boyfriend by my wife. We firmed void, victims of illicit drugs with the sole intention of spreading the word throughout our country about the dangers of fentanyl. We don’t want other people to suffer what our families have had to go through,” said Jaime Puerta, whose daughter died of a fentanyl overdose.

Teenview Magazine is hosting “Fight Fentanyl” on Friday at 6 p.m. in Hubbard Hall, Room 208, on the WSU campus. The event is free and open to the public.

The group, Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID), is holding the event which will feature two fathers who lost their children due to fentanyl overdoses.

