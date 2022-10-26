Flood of campaign text messages leading up to Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the end of the 2022 midterm election in sight, campaigns at every level are working on their final push.

It’s not just the ads on TV and emails filling inboxes. A flood of text messages is heading to voters’ phones. Even if your phone number is on the Do Not Call List, political organizations are exempt.

As was the case leading up to the August primary, political organizations can sometimes use this to mislead voters, but it’s providing a quick and inexpensive way for campaigns to reach them.

While those who vote early are finished with their civic duty, there’s a strong likelihood early voters will continue to hear from campaigns until Election Day is behind us.

Early voter Mark Shobe said responding to campaign texts with a simple message of “no,” is enough to get the word across that you “don’t want to hear this anymore,” and, “people stop messing with you.”

Shobe said he and his family are among those receiving a lot of political text messages. And while he takes the steps to keep them from pouring in, he said he likes that candidates can use texting as a tool, because he ultimately likes their voices to be heard as they make their cases for voters to support them.

Texting voters is becoming a more popular way for campaigns to interact with their voters.

“If citizens use technology to communicate with each other, then campaigns are going to communicate with them using it,” said Wichita State University Associate Professor and Political Science Department Chair Dr. Neal Allen.

He said this was clearly seen in the runup to the August vote on a constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in Kansas.

“Creating the text message is nearly costless for a campaign. The real cost would be in getting the phone numbers,” Dr. Allen said.

That information-collecting process can include voter registration records, which are public. The Better Business Bureau said if you want the political robocalls or texts to stop, it’s on you to act due to the exemption from the Do Not Call List.

“There should be an opt-out from that text message. Or, if you know who is behind that text message, for example, the specific political organization reaching out to you, you can contact them directly,” Kansas Better Business Bureau Vice President Denise Groene said.

If you requested to be removed from a political organization’s list and are still receiving calls and messages, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.org. You can also change your phone’s settings to filter out incoming text messages from numbers that aren’t in your contacts.

