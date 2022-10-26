Georgia woman hospitalized after she hit Iowa semi-truck on Kansas highway

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Georgia woman is in the hospital after she hit a semi-truck from Iowa along a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of westbound Kansas Highway 96 and 167th St. West with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2009 GMC Yukon driven by Teresa Marie Cumley, 53, of Jonesboro, Ga., had been headed north on 167th St. and then stopped in the center median.

At the same time, officials noted a 2009 Peterbilt Semi-truck driven by John Lynn Andersen, 62, of Earling, Ia., had been headed west on the highway.

According to KHP, Cumley failed to yield to Andersen’s semi and hit it on the left side on the second axle of the trailer.

KHP indicated that Cumley was rushed to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries while Andersen escaped the crash with no apparent injury.

