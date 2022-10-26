K-State QB Martinez among 15 finalists for academic Heisman

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) -- Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is named among 15 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to college football’s top scholar-athlete.

The 15 finalists are chosen from all levels of college football by the National Football Foundation and each earns an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner, announced Dec. 6 at the NFF’s College Football Hall of Fame banquet in Las Vegas, receives an additional $7000 scholarship and the Campbell Trophy.

Candidates are judged on accomplishments and leadership qualities shown on the field and in the classroom and community.

Previous winners of the Campbell Trophy include Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar last year, former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and Christian Wilkins of Clemson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.