K-State QB Martinez among 15 finalists for academic Heisman

Martinez rushed for a career-high 171 yards and three touchdowns, and Vaughn added a...
Martinez rushed for a career-high 171 yards and three touchdowns, and Vaughn added a career-high 170 rushing yards, as the Wildcats scored 17 unanswered points to outlast Texas Tech 37-28 in front of 50,782 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.(K-State Athletics)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) -- Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is named among 15 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to college football’s top scholar-athlete.

The 15 finalists are chosen from all levels of college football by the National Football Foundation and each earns an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner, announced Dec. 6 at the NFF’s College Football Hall of Fame banquet in Las Vegas, receives an additional $7000 scholarship and the Campbell Trophy.

Candidates are judged on accomplishments and leadership qualities shown on the field and in the classroom and community.

Previous winners of the Campbell Trophy include Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar last year, former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and Christian Wilkins of Clemson.

