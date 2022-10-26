Louisiana man, canoe blown out of truck bed on Kansas highway, sent to hospital

PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Louisiana man was sent to the hospital after he was blown out of the bed of a truck with a canoe he was attempting to hold down along a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 411 on U.S. Highway 400 - about 9 miles west of Parsons - with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Chevy Silverado driven by Landon S. Myers, 42, of Youngsville, La., had been headed east on the highway as his passenger, Max Myers, 32, of Youngsville, rode in the bed of the truck holding down a canoe.

KHP indicated that a strong gust of wind caught the canoe and threw Myers and the boat off of the truck. Myers then landed on the south shoulder of the highway.

Officials noted that Myers was taken to Labette Health Hospital with possible injuries.

