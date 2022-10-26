Near normal temps today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and cold start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Later today despite sunny skies slowly turning gray, highs will top-out in the near normal middle to upper 60s.

Another weather maker will move through the state tomorrow into Friday morning bringing rain chances back to the forecast. However, nothing heavy nor severe is expected and rainfall amounts will generally be between .10″ and .25″.

Quiet and warmer weather return just in time for the weekend. Highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday should climb into the 70s on Halloween.

Looking ahead… late next week, Nov 3-5, big weather changes may be coming to Kansas as much colder air, rain, and possibly some snow (western Kansas) return to the forecast.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, then increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 67.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy; afternoon/evening showers likely. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 64.

Fri: Low: 46. High: 65. Decreasing clouds.

Sat: Low: 42. High: 66. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 43. High: 67. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 43. High: 71. Sunny and mild.

Tue: Low: 48. High: 75. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

