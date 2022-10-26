Sedgwick County Zoo celebrates 51-year-old elephant, among oldest in N. America

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of North America’s oldest elephants is celebrating turning 51 this year and the golden anniversary of her residency at the Sedgwick County Zoo. 12 News had the opportunity this week to see the work that goes into keeping Stephanie going strong.

Sedgwick County Zoo Director of Animal Health Dr. Heather Arens said Stephanie is one of her favorites.

“She has an innate special place in everybody’s heart and I just love that she can interact with the herd, and she’s great with all the other little elephants,” Dr. Arens said. “Her ailments do not slow her down one bit with the other elephants.” “She’s 6,700 pounds and her ears are just a couple inches smaller than the 10,000 pound elephant. She has big ears.”

Lauren Ripple is the elephant manager at the Sedgwick County Zoo, a place Stephanie has called home since 1972.

“Stephanie is 51 years old. She’s tied for the third oldest African elephant in North America,” Ripple said. “The median life expectancy is 38, and the oldest on record was 56 when she passed away. So, Stephanie is doing really well.”

As a geriatric elephant, Stephanie needs ultrasounds to check on her heart and bloodwork to monitor her health. She has her teeth cleaned every three days.

“Her teeth have been deteriorating from the inside out. We believe it’s genetics,” Ripple said. “She basically doesn’t have any top teeth left. We use a flavored water and a syringe to flush out any food that might get caught in there.”

Stephanie and the heard at the Sedgwick County Zoo require a team of nearly a dozen people to help them with healthcare and enrichment activities.

“This new area was designed to promote that health, and I think that has helped her a lot,” Ripple said of the elephants’ exhibit. “And then a lot of the training that we have done with her to be able to meet her geriatric needs I think has prolonged her life.”

