Showers arrive for Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A storm system coming in from the west will spread clouds and scattered rain showers across the area Thursday. While amounts are going to be light (under .25″), much of the state should see some rain. Rain amounts could be slightly higher in north central Kansas, but even in those areas, it still doesn’t look like more than .50″

Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the 50s and 60s the next few days. Winds will be gusty from the southeast on Thursday, but will die down and turn to the northeast on Friday.

We expect to see some hints of sunshine by Friday afternoon. The upcoming weekend will be dry and seasonal with highs mainly in the 60s.

Look for warmer temperatures heading into Halloween with highs near 70.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, scattered PM rain showers. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; evening showers. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 46

Fri: High: 64 Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 41 Turning mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 43 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 71 Low: 43 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 48 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 53 Partly cloudy; windy.

