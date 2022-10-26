Showers arrive for Thursday

It won’t be heavy to change drought conditions, but most of the state will see rain
Thursday rain chances
Thursday rain chances(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A storm system coming in from the west will spread clouds and scattered rain showers across the area Thursday. While amounts are going to be light (under .25″), much of the state should see some rain. Rain amounts could be slightly higher in north central Kansas, but even in those areas, it still doesn’t look like more than .50″

Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the 50s and 60s the next few days. Winds will be gusty from the southeast on Thursday, but will die down and turn to the northeast on Friday.

We expect to see some hints of sunshine by Friday afternoon. The upcoming weekend will be dry and seasonal with highs mainly in the 60s.

Look for warmer temperatures heading into Halloween with highs near 70.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, scattered PM rain showers. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; evening showers. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 46

Fri: High: 64 Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 41 Turning mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 43 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 71 Low: 43 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 48 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 53 Partly cloudy; windy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newman University is mourning the death of soccer player Austin Madubuike.
Newman University men’s soccer player dies
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
One person died Wednesday (10/26/22) afternoon after they were struck by a vehicle near 2nd and...
Woman, dog die after being struck by vehicle in east Wichita
Doctor checking patients breathing
‘Triple threat:’ Doctors express concern with 3 viruses in circulation

Latest News

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) was in Wichita on Wednesday announcing federal funding to provide...
Wichita, Sedgwick County law enforcement to receive federal funding for license plate readers, upgraded camera technology
Police Lights
Domestic violence call leads to standoff, SWAT response in Goddard
One person died Wednesday (10/26/22) afternoon after they were struck by a vehicle near 2nd and...
Woman, dog die after being struck by vehicle in east Wichita
Martinez rushed for a career-high 171 yards and three touchdowns, and Vaughn added a...
K-State QB Martinez among 15 finalists for academic Heisman