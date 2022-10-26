Undercover cops arrest Salina men after stolen tractor, meth, marijuana found

FILE
FILE(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Salina men are behind bars after undercover cops found them in possession of a stolen tractor, meth and marijuana.

The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, it was contacted with reports of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R. Further investigation found that the tractor - valued at $36,645 - had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the investigation continued and an arrangement had been made to buy the tractor by undercover officers. The undercover officers then met with the suspects in the 1000 block of 1700 Ave. and started to discuss the purchase of the tractor that was in possession of the suspects.

As a result, officials noted that Alan T. Kosakowski and Joshua D. Baker, both of Salina, were arrested and the John Deere tractor was recovered.

At the time of the arrest, the Sheriff’s Office said it requested the help of the Abilene Police Department’s K9 unit and in turn, the pair was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Officials indicated that Kosakowski was booked into the Dickinson Co. Jail on felony theft, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Baker was booked on the same.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that it was assisted by the Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Abilene Police Department and the Midwest City, Oklahoma, Police Department.

