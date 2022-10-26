Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in east Wichita

One person died Wednesday (10/26/22) afternoon after they were struck by a vehicle near 2nd and...
One person died Wednesday (10/26/22) afternoon after they were struck by a vehicle near 2nd and Oliver in east Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Sedgwick County dispatchers have confirmed one person has died from the injuries they suffered in a crash near 2nd and Oliver. 12 News is on the scene to gather information on what happened.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near 2nd and Oliver.

Sedgwick County dispatchers were able to confirm at least one person suffered critical injuries in the crash.

The intersection has been shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews respond.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Newman University is mourning the death of soccer player Austin Madubuike.
Newman University men’s soccer player dies
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
Doctor checking patients breathing
‘Triple threat:’ Doctors express concern with 3 viruses in circulation
Ammonia leak at N. Wichita manufacturing facility
Ammonia leak prompts evacuation from N. Wichita manufacturing facility

Latest News

One person died from their injuries in a Wednesday evening crash at East Marion Road and South...
Police identify man killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash
Generic image of police line
1 killed in crash involving 2 construction vehicles in Russell Co.
KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen ejected from truck in W. Wichita after door malfunctions
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.
Kansas governor directs flags at half-staff in honor of Deputy Sidnee Carter