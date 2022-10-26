Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Sedgwick County dispatchers have confirmed one person has died from the injuries they suffered in a crash near 2nd and Oliver. 12 News is on the scene to gather information on what happened.

Due to an injury accident, please avoid Oliver between Douglas and Central. This area will be blocked for the next few hours. Drive safely, Wichita! — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) October 26, 2022

Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near 2nd and Oliver.

Sedgwick County dispatchers were able to confirm at least one person suffered critical injuries in the crash.

The intersection has been shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews respond.

