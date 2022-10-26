Wichita, Sedgwick County law enforcement to receive federal funding for license plate readers, upgraded camera technology

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Department of Justice is providing the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office with federal funding for more resources. Senator Jerry Moran was in Wichita on Wednesday to make the announcement.

The Wichita Police Department will use $1.6 million for more cameras and license plate readers. Grant dollars will also assist with camera upgrades in interrogation rooms and additional surveillance camera equipment.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office plans to use the $140,000 it was awarded to purchase 100 new cameras for the jail.

“The additional cameras are a huge benefit. There’s no secret we’re short-staffed,” said Sheriff Jeff Easter. “These cameras are going into dorms which don’t normally have deputies in them. And so, we have not had as good of a look inside those dorms as we should. So that’s where those cameras should be going -- into four pods.”

Easter said the cameras will not have audio.

It was an issue discussed after 17-year-old Cedric Lofton died last September while in custody at the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC). While cameras provided video of the incident, there was no audio.

Easter said cameras with audio would not be effective inside the Sedgwick County Jail. He said the pods are loud and cameras have to be placed up high so inmates don’t damage them. The new cameras will be added to the 400+ devices already installed at the jail.

