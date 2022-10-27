After long search, RSV vaccine could soon become a reality

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Hospitals in Wichita and around the country are seeing a surge of RSV cases, which have been climbing since late summer.

It’s a virus without a vaccine or treatment, but there’s some promising potential on the vaccine front.

At Alliance for Multispecialty Research - AMR - they are enrolling volunteers for two RSV vaccine trials. One started last week, and another will begin in the next several days.

In the Wichita East location, the trial is for people 50-59 years old. If you would like to enroll or see if you qualify, call 316-867-6329.

Another trial for people 65 and older is being conducted at AMR’s El Dorado Clinic. For that one, call 316-400-6539.

To qualify, people must be in that age range and generally in good health.

“That’s two of the approximately 40 we’ve done in the last five years,” said AMR Senior Vice President Dr. Terry Poling.

AMR, which has more than 25 locations around the country, conducts trials for pharmaceutical companies that make vaccines to look into side effects and effectiveness.

Dr. Poling said some of the early RSV vaccine versions didn’t prove successful.

“We identified the virus back in the mid-50s, and we’ve had no way to treat it, and the vaccines have been unsuccessful until the last four or five years. We still don’t have an approved vaccine out, but we’re very close. We’ve had great results on this,” said Dr. Poling. “After we identified in 2013, we finally identified the shape of the molecule, and it changed from the time it’s outside the cell till it finally entered the cell. When it’s outside the cell, it’s a lollipop shape. When it enters the cell, it’s a golf tee shape. We had developed a vaccine in 2013 aimed at the tee shape. That was not successful, but we finally decided that maybe it was the other shape that we needed to go after. We’ve had 80-90 percent effectiveness since then.”

The main work of the trial is to test the vaccine in a large sample size. Dr. Poling said he thinks the vaccine makers could start seeking FDA approval by next spring.

While much of the focus is on RSV hospitalization of children, the virus also severely affects older adults, especially those 65 and older.

CDC data shows an average of about 500 deaths yearly for kids under five, but in people 65 and older, it’s at least 14,000.

Dr. Poling said there have been RSV trials for young kids - some of which AMR has conducted - and that showed an 80 percent effectiveness.

Dr. Poling said, “When we have a vaccine trial that’s using a successful vaccine, it pumps you up. Makes you feel good every morning because you think well, God damn, we’re a little closer to getting this out and protecting people. It’s much better than anything else in medicine that I’ve ever been involved in.”

