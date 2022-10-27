College Hill releases map of Halloween road closures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re planning on trick-or-treating in the College Hill neighborhood, you’ll want to know about some changes in place to help make this year’s experience a little safer.

The neighborhood association released a map on Wednesday showing 14 barricades that will be used to block off streets from 5 to 9 p.m. on Halloween night. Those streets include Bluff, Fountain, Broadview, Belmont and Crestway between Third street and Douglas.

The neighborhood association is also paying 11 off-duty police and sheriff’s deputies to “help keep our neighborhood safe” by patrolling beyond the barricades and encouraging trick-or-treaters to head home by 9 p.m.

The College Hill Neighborhood Association released a map showing the roads that will be closed on Halloween to make trick-or-treating safer. (KWCH)

The safety measures come after a child was hit by a vehicle last year in the College Hill neighborhood. In a comment on the neighborhood association’s Facebook page, the child’s mother said she welcomes the safety changes.

“My son was the 4 year old that got hit by a drunk driver on Douglas and broadview last Halloween. I am pleased to see that there will be roads blocked off this year in order to help ensure the safety of the kids and parents who will be there. Thank you for this 🙏🏽,” said Lacey Haynes.

if you’re going to be driving on Halloween, be sure to slow down and be alert in residential neighborhoods. Take extra time at intersections looking for kids on curbs or medians, enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully. Lastly, you’ll want to eliminate all distractions inside your car so you can focus on the road.

Peak trick-or treating time takes place between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., but you should be on high alert all day.

