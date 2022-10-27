Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces

Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.(Costco via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Think you’re a puzzle master? Costco is about to challenge that notion.

The big-box retail store is selling what it claims to be “the world’s largest” jigsaw puzzle.

The puzzle is made up of 60,000 pieces, with the final product ending up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.

Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.
Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.(Costco via CNN Newsource)

The jigsaw can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles to make it easier to tackle.

It features a map of the world with different famous landmarks in place of the ocean.

Costco’s giant jigsaw will cost you $599, including shipping and handling.

You can buy it here.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Wednesday (10/26/22) afternoon after they were struck by a vehicle near 2nd and...
Police: Woman killed in crosswalk while walking her dog in east Wichita
A truck hauls part of Walt's Classic Hamburgers from its former home in W. Wichita to a new...
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
FILE
Louisiana man, canoe blown out of truck bed on Kansas highway, sent to hospital
An Oct. 26 standoff situation in Goddard ended with a man's arrest.
Standoff situation ends in Goddard, man arrested

Latest News

A line of early voters goes out the door at the Sedgwick County Election Office Tuesday, Oct....
In hopes of avoiding long lines, Sedgwick County releases ‘heat map’ for Nov. 8 election
The mayoral race in Lafayette County is turning out to be quite an unusual one.
‘Vote for the dead man’: Bizarre situation leaves town questioning who will become mayor
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Texas chief says state police ‘did not fail’ in Uvalde
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
12 jurors seated for Trump Organization tax fraud trial