Does It Work? StirMATE

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With many popular recipes requiring a lot of stirring, preparing a meal can get exhausting, going back and forth, checking on your food.

The makers of the StirMATE promise their device works as an extra set of hands in the kitchen, keeping you from burning and scorching your food.

Does the automatic stirrer work as advertised? To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of Stephanie McCurdy as she used the StirMATE in preparing one of her favorite stew recipes.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com