Does It Work? StirMATE

Testing the StirMATE for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With many popular recipes requiring a lot of stirring, preparing a meal can get exhausting, going back and forth, checking on your food.

The makers of the StirMATE promise their device works as an extra set of hands in the kitchen, keeping you from burning and scorching your food.

Does the automatic stirrer work as advertised? To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of Stephanie McCurdy as she used the StirMATE in preparing one of her favorite stew recipes.

