Dog helps alert family to house fire, all escape safely

Firefighters from the Shawnee Heights Fire Department and Forbes Field Metropolitan Topeka...
Firefighters from the Shawnee Heights Fire Department and Forbes Field Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority Fire Department responded to the blaze around 2:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of SE Croco Rd.(Eric Ives)
By Lexi Letterman and Alyssa Miller
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A family escaped a large house fire early Thursday morning after authorities said their dog woke them up, alerting them to the fire.

Shawnee Heights Fire Chief, Rick Deibert, told 13 NEWS that three people and two dogs were able to safely get out of a burning home at 4705 SE Croco Rd. before fire crews arrived.

He said the fire started around 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Firefighters from the Shawnee Heights Fire Department and Forbes Field Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Chief Deibert said crews initially began battling the fire using an aerial truck, but a lack of water pressure forced them to go inside the home to put out the flames. As they worked, the roof began to collapse.

He said crews remained on scene for five-and-a half hours working to put out the fire. The chief said the home did have working smoke detectors and the fire did not spread to any nearby structures.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. This is an ongoing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

Fire crews have been battling a house fire early Thursday morning in Shawnee County for several hours.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Wednesday (10/26/22) afternoon after they were struck by a vehicle near 2nd and...
Police: Woman killed in crosswalk while walking her dog in east Wichita
A truck hauls part of Walt's Classic Hamburgers from its former home in W. Wichita to a new...
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
FILE
Louisiana man, canoe blown out of truck bed on Kansas highway, sent to hospital
An Oct. 26 standoff situation in Goddard ended with a man's arrest.
Standoff situation ends in Goddard, man arrested
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

College Hill Halloween celebration 2021
College Hill releases map of Halloween road closures
One person died Wednesday (10/26/22) afternoon after they were struck by a vehicle near 2nd and...
Police: Woman killed in crosswalk while walking her dog in east Wichita
WSU Tech
WSU Tech training programs are tuition-free due to workforce needs
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Sex offender mapping and alerting service helps trick-or-treaters avoid dangerous homes
Brandon Whipple
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple hosting virtual town hall