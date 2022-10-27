Dog helps alert family to house fire, all escape safely

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A family escaped a large house fire early Thursday morning after authorities said their dog woke them up, alerting them to the fire.

Shawnee Heights Fire Chief, Rick Deibert, told 13 NEWS that three people and two dogs were able to safely get out of a burning home at 4705 SE Croco Rd. before fire crews arrived.

He said the fire started around 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Firefighters from the Shawnee Heights Fire Department and Forbes Field Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Chief Deibert said crews initially began battling the fire using an aerial truck, but a lack of water pressure forced them to go inside the home to put out the flames. As they worked, the roof began to collapse.

He said crews remained on scene for five-and-a half hours working to put out the fire. The chief said the home did have working smoke detectors and the fire did not spread to any nearby structures.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. This is an ongoing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

