In hopes of avoiding long lines, Sedgwick County releases ‘heat map’ for Nov. 8 election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – With record turnout during the August 2022 Primary Election throughout Kansas, Sedgwick County is informing voters about which polling places are busiest.

Back in August, voters stood in long lines at some polling locations, and some voted well after the polls closed at 7 p.m. Due to limited resources, the county was unable to add additional polling locations for the Nov. 8 General Election.

In hopes of making the voting process smoother, the county election office is encouraging residents to vote early and has created an “expected to vote” heat map. The areas shaded in red are where voters should prepare for polling places to be busy on Election Day.

2022 Sedgwick County "expected voter" turnout map (Sedgwick County)

Voters have three choices to vote in the Nov. 8 election: vote early in person, by mail or vote at your assigned polling place on Nov. 8.

Voting Early In-Person - Early voting in person will be available at the Sedgwick County Election Office and at 16 satellite locations. All Sedgwick County voters can vote at these locations.

Voting by Mail - All Sedgwick County voters are eligible to vote by mail. The Election Office must receive your advance by mail application no later than Nov. 1.

Voting In-Person on Election Day - If you choose to vote on Election Day, remember the busiest hours of operation are when the polling places open (6 a.m.), over the noon hours and after 5:00 p.m. You can find your polling location on the Election Office website. Don’t forget to bring your valid ID to the polls.

