Hutchinson Zoo confirms case of avian flu

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Zoo has confirmed a case of avian flu, according to Zoo Director Nicole Matz.

Matz said the zoo has a rehab facility that sees over 700 animals a year. She said a citizen brought in a Canada goose that had signs and symptoms of avian flu. The bird was euthanized because there was no treatment. Samples sent to Kansas State University came back positive, and those samples were sent to a national lab to determine the strain.

Matz said the Hutchinson Zoo is equipped to handle these situations. The zoo’s rehab facility has a triage location for the avian flu, and zoo birds are completely safe from birds brought to the zoo.

If you see a sick bird in the area, the Hutchinson Zoo suggests calling them first for the next step in caring for the bird. Earlier this week, the Sedgwick County Zoo closed its bird exhibits to the public due to the Hutchinson bird flu report.

