Man arrested after fight, stabbing at Garden City McDonald’s

Police arrested 33-year-old Adam Barnett in connection with a stabbing at a McDonald's...
Police arrested 33-year-old Adam Barnett in connection with a stabbing at a McDonald's restaurant in Garden City.(Finney County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Scott City man after a fight in which another man was stabbed at a Garden City McDonald’s in the 1100 block of North Taylor Avenue. Police said about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a fight in progress at the fast-food restaurant. When officers arrived, they found a woman and two men standing outside the business and learned one of the men had been stabbed.

Through investigating, police learned the three people were shopping in Garden City when 33-year-old Adam Barnett, of Scott City, confronted them. The three drove away from the situaiton with Barnett attempting to follow them, police said. The woman and the two men believed they’d lost Barnett and stopped to eat at the McDonald’s on North Taylor Avenue.

Police provided an account of what happened when Barnett arrived at the McDonald’s “a short time later,” got out of his vehicle with a knife in his hand and began walking toward the restaurant.

“The two men met Barnett in the parking lot and a physical altercation ensued,” Garden City police said. “The fight continued inside the business near the female restroom where the woman was hiding. One of the men attempted to stop Barnett from entering the restroom when Barnett stabbed him. The fight was broken up and Barnett then fled the area in his vehicle.”

The 32-year-old man stabbed during the fight was transported to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City where he was treated for his injury and released, police said. Garden City police later found Barnett, arrested him, booking him into the Finney County Jail on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, stalking and criminal use of a weapon.

