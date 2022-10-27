Rain chances return today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mostly cloudy and dry start to the day, but that will soon change as a weather maker moves across Kansas today. Expect showers to increase in coverage by midday and last through the evening. However, nothing heavy nor severe is expected and rainfall amounts will generally be between .10″ and .25″.

The clouds and wet weather will keep afternoon highs below normal, mainly in the lower 60s, before dry conditions and decreasing clouds take us back into the middle 60s on Friday.

The last weekend of October looks wonderful with some sunshine, near normal temperatures in the middle 60s, and relatively light winds. The nice weather will stick around into next week as it’s no tricks and all treats on Halloween with highs in the lower 70s, and evening temperatures in the 60s.

Looking ahead… late next week, Nov 3-5, big weather changes are expected as colder air comes back to Kansas and we also see several chances of showers and storms.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, breezy; afternoon showers likely. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 64.

Tonight: Evening showers, otherwise cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Patchy morning drizzle, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-10. High: 64.

Sat: Low: 41. High: 65. Mostly to partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 43. High: 67. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 43. High: 71. Sunny and mild.

Tue: Low: 48. High: 74. Sunny, breezy, and warm.

Wed: Low: 53. High: 73. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

