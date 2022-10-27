Scattered rains ending overnight

Chances will wind down by early Friday, but clouds will remain
Drying off to start the weekend(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered showers, which won’t be all that heavy, should continue throughout the evening and into the overnight. However, the amounts won’t be much and much of the rain by Friday morning will be in Oklahoma. We should expect cloudy weather for the start of the day.

Friday afternoon will bring some clearing, so with sunshine and light northeast winds, highs will be back into the 60s for much of the state.

Chances for rain will be off to the southeast over the weekend as the main part of the storm system begins to lift into Arkansas and Missouri. Any leftover clouds will not produce rain, but could slow the warm up down for many areas. Highs will be in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

Much warmer temperatures are set to return early next week. Right now, several days will have highs in the 70s, including Halloween.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered evening showers, then mainly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Cloudy early, then partly cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 66.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Light winds. Low: 41.

Sat: High: 64 Turning mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 43 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 71 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 46 Sunny.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 53 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 55 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

